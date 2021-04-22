HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP is investigating after a man’s body was discovered near a highway in Whitney, N.B. on Wednesday.

At approximately 8 a.m. on April 21, Sunny Corner RCMP received a call from a property owner who found the body in a ravine off Route 425 near Whitney, approximately 21 km south of Miramichi.

An autopsy has been scheduled to identify the man and determine the cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.