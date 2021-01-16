HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following the discovery of human male remains in Digby County, Nova Scotia, on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, at 1:33 p.m., RCMP received a call notifying police that a body was found by a man while walking along the shoreline near Central Grove.

Police note the remains were found in the water at the water’s edge.

As of Saturday morning, RCMP says it is working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to assist with the identification of the remains and the circumstance that led to the death.

The investigation continues.