Man sent to hospital after becoming pinned between two vehicles: New Glasgow police

A man was sent to hospital after being involved in a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Trenton, N.S.

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police say they and other emergency services responded to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Main Street near a Needs store.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has shown a man attempted to cross Main Street, but got pinned between a Hyundai Tucson, which was attempting to park on the road, and a parked Dodge Pickup truck.

Police say the 67-year-old man was transported to the Aberdeen Hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Hyundai Tucson had no reported injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.