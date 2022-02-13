Man sent to hospital after stabbing incident at residence: Halifax Police

A man has been sent to hospital to be treated for an injury after a stabbing incident occurred at a Dartmouth residence Sunday.

Halifax police say they responded to the 0-100 block of Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth around 2:40 p.m., after receiving a report of a man who had been stabbed.

According to police, it is believed the man, who is in his 20s, had been stabbed with an edged weapon after a verbal argument.

Police say the victim was transported to a Halifax hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been located and remains in custody.

"There is currently no ongoing risk to the public," said Halifax Regional Police, in a release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers.