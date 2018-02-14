

CTV Atlantic





A 31-year-old man is facing assault and weapons charges after another man was stabbed in Summerside last week.

Summerside Police Service says just before 9 p.m. Thursday, a 24-year-old man told them he was involved in an altercation with another man, who stabbed him in the hand and shoulder.

The victim told officers that he had accompanied a woman to a home on Heckbert Street in order for her to pick up her child from the child’s father.

The victim claims he and the man became involved in a physical altercation and the suspect brandished a knife.

The man was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested a short time later and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of a dangerous weapon and mischief.

He appeared in court Wednesday to face the charges.