    • Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for 2023 Sussex, N.B., shooting

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    A man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in Sussex, N.B., last year.

    RCMP officers responded to an establishment on Main Street around 1 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2023.

    At the time, police said a person had been shot and the shooter fled the scene.

    One person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    About an hour later, the RCMP issued an Alert Ready message for the Sussex region.

    Residents were advised to stay in their homes with their doors locked, and others were asked to avoid the area.

    Police then began searching for a 19-year-old man who they believed was armed and dangerous.

    Officers found him behind a business on Main Street about 30 minutes later.

    He was arrested and faced several firearms-related charges.

    Jacob St Peters appeared in Saint John provincial court last Thursday.

    He was convicted on charges of:

    • pointing a firearm
    • possession of a firearm with altered serial number
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • discharging a firearm while being reckless

    St Peters was sentenced to six years in prison, minus time served.

