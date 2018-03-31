

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after an assault in Eskaoni First Nation, N.S.

The Eskasoni RCMP responded to the call of an overnight assault of a man at a home on Castle Bay Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to RCMP, the man was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital and later airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old Eskasoni man and a 28-year-old Eskasoni woman at the home. The two are facing charges of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. The RCMP says the people involved are all known to one another.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is going.