

CTV Atlantic





A 70-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Moncton Thursday evening.

RCMP officers were called to the intersection of McLaughlin Road and Beechwood Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe the man was crossing Beechwood Avenue in a crosswalk when he was struck by an SUV.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, and potentially life-threatening, injuries.

The collision is under investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.