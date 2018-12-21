Featured
Man seriously injured after being struck by SUV in Moncton
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 10:38AM AST
Last Updated Friday, December 21, 2018 12:11PM AST
A 70-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Moncton Thursday evening.
RCMP officers were called to the intersection of McLaughlin Road and Beechwood Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police believe the man was crossing Beechwood Avenue in a crosswalk when he was struck by an SUV.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious, and potentially life-threatening, injuries.
The collision is under investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.