Man seriously injured after car and train collide in Wellington, N.S.
A car is seen in thick brush along train tracks in Wellington, N.S., on Aug. 26, 2020. The vehicle was forced into the brush after colliding with a train. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle and CN freight train collided in Wellington, N.S.
Emergency crews responded to the collision on Canal Clay Road -- a private road that crosses the train tracks -- around noon Wednesday.
The impact of the collision forced the car into the brush along the tracks, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
The driver, who was the lone occupant, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
There is a caution sign for drivers, but no safety lights at the intersection.
The RCMP and CN are investigating the collision. Police say they expect to use footage from the train’s on-board camera to help determine what led to the collision.
With files from CTV Atlantic's Carl Pomeroy