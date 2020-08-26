HALIFAX -- A man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle and CN freight train collided in Wellington, N.S.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Canal Clay Road -- a private road that crosses the train tracks -- around noon Wednesday.

The impact of the collision forced the car into the brush along the tracks, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

One person has been injured after vehicle and freight train collide at a private crossing in Wellington. Happened just after 12pm.Emergency crews on scene.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/bDNA5DqQdD — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) August 26, 2020

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There is a caution sign for drivers, but no safety lights at the intersection.

The RCMP and CN are investigating the collision. Police say they expect to use footage from the train’s on-board camera to help determine what led to the collision.

A man is in serious condition after his car and a north bound CN freight train collided at the intersection of Canal Cays Drive,a private road in Wellington NS. The driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle.. RCMP and CN Police are investigating the incident. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/JPzkU1OnC2 — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) August 26, 2020

With files from CTV Atlantic's Carl Pomeroy