Man seriously injured after concrete truck crashes in Lunenburg County

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a crash that sent a Colchester County man to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday.

The Lunenburg District RCMP and fire crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 329 in Fox Point, N.S., around 10 a.m.

Police say a concrete truck had rolled over on its side.

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Otter Brook, N.S., was removed from the truck by firefighters.

He sustained serious, but non-life threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight.

Highway 329 was closed between Highway 3 and Fox Point Front Road for about eight hours and reopened around 6 p.m.

The RCMP says the closure was primarily due to concrete spilled on the road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.