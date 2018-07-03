Featured
Man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle outside Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 11:26AM ADT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle in East Preston, N.S., Monday evening.
The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 107 and Highway 7 at 6 p.m.
Police say the 51-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was the only person on the bike at the time.
Exit 17 at Highway 7 was closed to traffic until 10 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.