A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle in East Preston, N.S., Monday evening.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 107 and Highway 7 at 6 p.m.

Police say the 51-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was the only person on the bike at the time.

Exit 17 at Highway 7 was closed to traffic until 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.