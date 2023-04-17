Man seriously injured after fight in Saint John, witnesses sought: police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are searching for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in the city's Uptown area.

The Saint John Police Force says it responded to a fight on Princess Street near Water Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say officers found an injured man laying on the sidewalk.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Saint John Police’s Major Crime Unit and Forensic Services are investigating.

Investigators are asking witnesses, or anyone who was in the area that has photos or video of the incident, to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.