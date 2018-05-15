Featured
Man seriously injured after motorcycle collides with SUV in Irishtown
Emergency crews respond to a collision on Cape Breton Road in Irishtown, N.B. on May 14, 2018. (Wade Perry)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 12:09PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 15, 2018 1:59PM ADT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Irishtown, N.B.
Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cape Breton Road.
Police say the eastbound SUV was attempting to turn into a residential driveway when it crossed the path of the westbound motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle – a man in his 50s – was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is in critical condition.
The female driver of the SUV wasn’t injured.
The investigation is ongoing.