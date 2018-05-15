

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Irishtown, N.B.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cape Breton Road.

Police say the eastbound SUV was attempting to turn into a residential driveway when it crossed the path of the westbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle – a man in his 50s – was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is in critical condition.

The female driver of the SUV wasn’t injured.

The investigation is ongoing.