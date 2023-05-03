Man seriously injured following shooting in Dartmouth

Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the shooting on Murray Hill Drive around 11:10 p.m.

Officers found an adult male victim at the scene. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area as officers investigate.

They are also asking people to avoid the area.

There’s no word on any suspects, or if any arrests have been made.