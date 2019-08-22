Featured
Man seriously injured in Dartmouth motorcycle crash
Thursday, August 22, 2019
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on the Bedford Bypass around 7:15 p.m.
Police say the 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries after losing control of the motorcycle.
The Bedford Bypass was closed outbound from Dartmouth to Sackville for several hours Wednesday evening. It has since reopened.