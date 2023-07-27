Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Cumberland County

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday.

Cumberland County District RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Highway 104 in the Westchester Valley area around 2:15 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The driver, a 74-year-old man from Ontario, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by Lifeflight.

A section of the highway was closed for about an hour, but has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

