

CTV Atlantic





One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a stabbing in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.

The RCMP responded to a home on Pictou Landing First Nation before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police allege two men had gotten into an altercation and one of the men was stabbed.

The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, but was arrested at a nearby store a short time later.

The 20-year-old man remains in custody. There is no word on charges at this time.

Police say the incident wasn’t a random act as the men, who are both from Pictou Landing First Nation, are known to one another.

The incident remains under investigation.