Man seriously injured in stabbing on Pictou Landing First Nation
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 12:29PM ADT
One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a stabbing in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.
The RCMP responded to a home on Pictou Landing First Nation before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Police allege two men had gotten into an altercation and one of the men was stabbed.
The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect fled the scene, but was arrested at a nearby store a short time later.
The 20-year-old man remains in custody. There is no word on charges at this time.
Police say the incident wasn’t a random act as the men, who are both from Pictou Landing First Nation, are known to one another.
The incident remains under investigation.