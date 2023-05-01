Man shoots up car dealership in Dartmouth: Halifax police

Police say they are looking for a suspect after a man fired several gunshots into a car dealership in Dartmouth, N.S.

An employee of Carson Exports arrived at work Sunday morning to find several bullet holes in the building, according to a Halifax Regional Police news release.

They called police and officers responded to the business on Windmill Road around 10 a.m.

Police say their investigation found a man walked up to the building around 5:10 a.m. and shot at it before leaving in a vehicle. No one was inside at the time.

Investigators describe the suspect as about six-feet tall, with a medium build and wearing dark pants, a brown jacket, a face mask and gloves.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Carson Exports sells a variety of domestic vehicles, but also carries exotic brands, according to its website.

The dealership is selling a McLaren 720S Spider for $399,000, a Bentley Bentayga Speed for $359,000 and a 1990s Ferrari F355 Spider for $169,000, the website shows.

Halifax Regional Police wants anyone with information to call the department or Crime Stoppers.

