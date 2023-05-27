Man shot and killed by police in Dartmouth, HRP refer shooting to SiRT

A man is dead after being shot by police in Dartmouth during an incident Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police officers were called to the scene of a weapons incident around 9 a.m.

Police say a man with a weapon was seen in the area of a sports field near Micmac Boulevard and Woodland Avenue.

According to police, the man was shot by multiple officers when he confronted them with the weapon.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident has been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

Micmac Boulevard between Woodland Avenue and Horizon Court is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a preliminary investigation is underway.