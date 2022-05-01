Man shot in Dartmouth Saturday night, found at hospital: Halifax police

A man was shot on Camden Street in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday night, say Halifax Regional Police.

According to a police news release, officers responded to a report of gunshots fired around 11:46 p.m.

Police say they later found a man with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries at the Dartmouth General Hospital.

EHS transported the man to the QEII Health Sciences Centre. The man’s age and identify have not been released.

There is no suspect information at this time, say police. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 902-490-5020.