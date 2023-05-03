Man shot, suspect arrested in Charlotte County: N.B. RCMP

A man is facing charges after someone was shot in Chamcook, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the shooting at a home on Glebe Road on Monday around 5:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 38, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police say.

Samuel Needler appeared in Saint John provincial court Tuesday and was charged with:

assault with a weapon

careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

He was released on conditions and is due in court on May 30.

An investigation is ongoing.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.