HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a man was stabbed during an altercation outside a fast food restaurant.

Officers with the Saint John Police Force responded to a home on the city’s west side before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a man being treated by paramedics at the home.

The man was sent to the Saint John Regional Hospital for treatment of stab wounds. He has since been released.

Police believe the man was stabbed during an altercation in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near Simms Corner before 10 p.m.

There is no word on arrests or possible charges at this time.

Anyone who was in the area of Simms Corner around 10 p.m. Wednesday and witnessed the altercation is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.