HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Cape Breton on Wednesday.

Police say around 6:45 p.m. on March 10, officers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian on Highway 125 in Cape Breton.

Officers say the truck was unable to stop between exits 2 and 3 in the westbound lane, and hit a pedestrian.

According to police, the man, who they did not identify, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Halifax hospital, and the truck driver was not injured.

The lane where the incident occurred was closed to traffic for a few hours while an RCMP collision analyst investigated.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.