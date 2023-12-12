ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by bus in Halifax: police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)

    A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a bus in Halifax Monday night.

    Halifax Regional Police says they responded to the scene in the area of South and Robie streets around 7:35 p.m.

    The driver of a Halifax Transit bus was turning right onto Robie Street from South Street when they struck a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk, according to a release from the Halifax Regional Police.

    The 22-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

    The investigation is ongoing.

