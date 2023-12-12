Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by bus in Halifax: police

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a bus in Halifax Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police says they responded to the scene in the area of South and Robie streets around 7:35 p.m.

The driver of a Halifax Transit bus was turning right onto Robie Street from South Street when they struck a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk, according to a release from the Halifax Regional Police.

The 22-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

