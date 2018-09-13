Featured
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:50AM ADT
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the corner of Willett Street and Chelsea Lane shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the collision involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian, who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.