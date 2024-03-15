ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North Preston, N.S., shooting

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Share

    An 18-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Preston, N.S., Thursday evening.

    Officers with the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and Halifax Regional Police responded to Downey Road around 4:20 p.m.

    Police say they found the victim outside with an apparent gunshot wound.

    He was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

    No other injuries have been reported.

    Police say they found numerous shell casings and damage at the scene consistent with bullet holes.

    “Investigators do not believe this was a random act, and the investigation is ongoing with a police presence still at the scene,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme in a Friday morning news release from the RCMP.

    Police have not provided any suspect information.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News