Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North Preston, N.S., shooting

An 18-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Preston, N.S., Thursday evening.

Officers with the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and Halifax Regional Police responded to Downey Road around 4:20 p.m.

Police say they found the victim outside with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police say they found numerous shell casings and damage at the scene consistent with bullet holes.

“Investigators do not believe this was a random act, and the investigation is ongoing with a police presence still at the scene,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme in a Friday morning news release from the RCMP.

Police have not provided any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

