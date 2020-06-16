HALIFAX -- A nearly three-hour standoff in Great Village, N.S., ended peacefully on Tuesday night.

"The ERT has the subject in custody. He is being checked by medics. Everyone is okay," the RCMP tweeted at 9:49 p.m.

Earlier in the evening, the Nova Scotia RCMP had asked residents of Great Village to stay indoors while they investigated a complaint of a barricaded man.

At 7:16 p.m., the Mounties tweeted that it is "unknown if he's armed. No one else is believed to be in the home."

The Mounties had also blocked off a section of Highway in the village just west of Truro.