HALIFAX -- Police say a man who barricaded himself inside a home in Cape Breton’s Victoria County is in custody.

The RCMP responded to a report of a barricaded person in the 1000 block of Old Route 5 around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police weren’t sure if the man was armed, but they evacuated residents from nearby homes as a precaution. They also closed the road and asked the public to avoid the area.

No one else was inside the home at the time.

Police said Wednesday that the man was taken into custody early in the morning.

There is no word on potential charges at this time.

The road has reopened to traffic.