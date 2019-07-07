Featured
Man taken to hospital after being attacked with weapon in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 3:22PM ADT
Police are looking for suspects after a man was attacked with a weapon in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of Grafton Street around 3:30 a.m.
Police say one man had been assaulted with an “edged weapon.”
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.