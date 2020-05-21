Man taken to hospital after being struck by train
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 10:32PM ADT
Halifax firefighters, RCMP, CN police and paramedics responded to the call just before eight o'clock on Rocky Lake Drive in Halifax.
HALIFAX -- One person was rushed to hospital Thursday night after being struck by a train.
Halifax firefighters, RCMP, CN police and paramedics responded to the call just before eight o'clock on Rocky Lake Drive in Halifax.
Police say the victim is a man and suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is on-going.