HALIFAX -- One man has been taken to hospital following a collision in Riverview, N.B.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP received reports of the crash near the intersection of Braden Street and Coverdale Road.

Once police arrived they determined a vehicle had left the road and rolled over.

The driver was sent to hospital with undetermined injuries, according to police.

Paramedics, Codiac RCMP, and Riverview Fire responded to the collision.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.