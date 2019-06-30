Featured
Man taken to hospital following alleged stabbing incident in Sydney on Saturday
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 11:23AM ADT
One man has been taken to hospital following an alleged stabbing incident in Sydney on Saturday.
Police received reports of an injured man on Brookland Street in Sydney around 3 p.m.
The victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and later transferred to Halifax for further treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.