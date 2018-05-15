

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- An 20-year-old Alberta man convicted of sexually assaulting a classmate at Dalhousie University will be sentenced today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

A jury found Chris Davidson guilty of sexual assault and unlawful confinement in February after an encounter at the Halifax university in September 2015 involving a female student who was 17 years old at the time.

Court heard that over the course of 72 hours, their relationship ended in acrimony when she accused him of sexually assaulting her after a night of heavy drinking that he says left him with no memory of what happened.

The victim said in an impact statement that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has attempted suicide twice in the past year.

Crown attorney Glenn Hubbard is seeking a three-year prison sentence for the Calgary man.

Defence lawyer William Leahey says his client should spend two years in a federal penitentiary.