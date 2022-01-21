Man treated for smoke inhalation following fire in Williamstown, N.B.
A man is being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following an overnight fire south-west of Miramichi, N.B.
A man is being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation following an overnight fire south-west of Miramichi, N.B.
The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday and destroyed a mini-home in the rural community of Williamstown.
The Canadian Red Cross is helping the two adults affected with emergency lodging and supplies.
No word on how the fire started.