Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax

A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.

Police say 37-year-old Alexander Pishori Levy turned himself in at the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Wednesday and he was arrested.

On Dec. 24, 2022, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving several people in the 1700 block of Brunswick Street in downtown Halifax around 1:15 a.m.

Police said they found Sawyer unresponsive on the sidewalk on Prince Street, just east of Brunswick Street.

He was then taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The Nova Scotia medical examiner service performed an autopsy and his death was ruled a homicide.

Levy is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Investigators do continue to ask anyone with information, or with video from the area who have not come forward, to call police at 902-490-5020.

