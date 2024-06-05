Man, two youths arrested after window smashed, threats made: Saint John police

A man and two youths have been arrested in connection with a threats and mischief incident in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday.

Around 12:30 a.m., the Saint John Police Force responded to the 100 block of Maclaren Boulevard in relation to a call of two males and a female allegedly threatening individuals in the area and attempting to damage windows.

One of the males broke a window before leaving the scene, according to a news release from police on Wednesday.

As the suspects were leaving the scene, police say a physical altercation started between one of the youths and a female that was in the area.

"During this altercation the mother of the female intervened and was assaulted with a chemical irritant," reads the release.

An 18-year-old man was held in custody until court and is facing charges of failing to comply with an undertaking and two counts of possession of a weapon. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old also remained in custody on charges for:

mischief

possession of a weapon

resisting arrest

two counts of assault

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old was released on an undertaking to appear in court on Aug. 21.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

