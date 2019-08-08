

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after he allegedly used a stolen vehicle to commit three robberies within 30 minutes in the Halifax area.

Police say a business in the 6700 block of Highway 2 in Enfield, N.S., was robbed around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect entered the business, demanded cash, and showed a knife. The employee handed over some money and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Fifteen minutes later, there was another robbery at a business in the 2900 block of Highway 2 in Fall River, N.S. Police say the suspect entered the business, put a knife on the counter, and demanded cigarettes and money. The employee gave him the requested items and he again fled the scene in a vehicle.

Ten minutes later, there was a third robbery in the 200 block of Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, N.S. The suspect entered the business, showed a knife, and demanded money and cigarettes. The employee complied and the man left the scene.

An RCMP officer spotted the suspect vehicle travelling east on the Bedford Bypass and informed Halifax Regional Police, who deployed a spike belt in an attempt to stop the suspect. However, he managed to avoid the spike belt and continued on.

Police say the suspect then sped through a construction zone on Victoria Road and sideswiped a vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.

The suspect’s vehicle spun out of control during the collision and was struck by an RCMP vehicle, which had been trying to stop the suspect.

The RCMP officer exited their vehicle, opened the driver’s side door of the suspect’s vehicle, and drew their firearm as they directed the suspect out of the vehicle.

The suspect exited the vehicle and was arrested. Police also recovered some stolen cash from the vehicle, which they discovered had been stolen from the Truro area earlier that day.

The suspect sustained minor injuries during the arrest, so he was taken to hospital and later released.

The 34-year-old Halifax man is facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and uttering threats.