Man walks into police station, confesses to homicide: N.S. RCMP

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of a 62-year-old woman in Labelle, N.S.

The investigation began Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. when police say a 50 year-old man walked into Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth and told staff he had just killed a woman.

Police say the man was immediately arrested and Queens District RCMP conducted a wellness check on the woman, who was found deceased by attending officers.

Jeffrey Allen Ohrt of Liverpool has been charged with first-degree murder. He remained in custody ahead of a Friday hearing in Bridgewater provincial court.

Police say the victim was known to Ohrt and investigators believe the incident was targeted.