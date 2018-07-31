

CTV Atlantic





A 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a stabbing has been arrested near Bathurst.

Police received a report of a man being stabbed several times outside a home on Gloucester Junction Road in Gloucester Junction, N.B., shortly after 12:30 a.m. on July 8.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital, treated, and released.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Zachariah Russell on July 12. The Bathurst man is facing charges of mischief, aggravated assault, and two counts of uttering threats in connection with the stabbing.

Russell was arrested at a home in Gloucester Junction Tuesday morning.

He remains in custody and is due to appear in Bathurst provincial court on Wednesday.