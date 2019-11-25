HALIFAX -- A man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Village-Blanchard, N.B., has been arrested.

Ronald Albert Canuel is facing charges of robbery, breaking and entering, committing an indictable offence inside a dwelling house, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and wearing a disguise with intent.

The charges stem from an incident at a home on Route 11 on Nov. 5. Police believe three people entered the home and assaulted the occupant with a weapon.

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the incident, but police were still looking for Canuel.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 15.

The 30-year-old Bathurst man was arrested in Bathurst on Sunday.

Canuel is due to appear in Caraquet provincial court on Nov. 25.