Man wanted in emergency alert arrested in remote cabin: N.S. RCMP

Police have arrested a Pictou County, N.S., man who was the subject of an emergency alert last week.

The RCMP responded to a report of a 35-year-old man in distress in Hedgeville, N.S., around 1:10 p.m. on April 5.

Just after 2 p.m., police were told he was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

Police found the vehicle abandoned in River John, N.S.

“Witnesses advised officers that they saw a person fleeing from the vehicle on foot and information was received that he may be in possession of a firearm,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release Thursday.

RCMP issued an emergency alert in Pictou County around 3:15 p.m., telling residents of River John to shelter in place.

Police followed up on some tips from the public but came up empty.

The alert was cancelled around 8:38 p.m., after police searched two homes -- one on Sergeant Lane and another on Hedgeville Road.

On Tuesday, the RCMP got a tip the man was hiding in a cabin in the Six Mile Brook area of Pictou County. Police say officers went there and found him inside.

After about 10 minutes, police say the man surrendered and was safely taken into custody.

David Tobin-Chisholm remains in custody and is due in court at a later date. He was also wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant for unrelated charges including:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

engaging in threatening conduct

break and enter with intent

uttering threats

mischief

theft under $5,000

eight counts of failure to comply with conditions

The RCMP says more charges are expected to be laid.