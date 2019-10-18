HALIFAX – A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting outside a New Brunswick strip club last week is in custody after he turned himself in.

Police said Thursday that a warrant had been issued for 25-year-old Olivier Tumba, who is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Tumba turned himself in at the Codiac RCMP detachment Friday afternoon.

The charges stem from a shooting outside Angie’s Show Palace in Dieppe, N.B., on Oct. 9.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Tumba has been remanded into custody. He is due to appear in court in Moncton on Monday.