A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion on Kingsclear First Nation

West District RCMP say the home invasion happened around 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2017.

Dustin Sacobie of Kingsclear First Nation was charged on Friday with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, robbery and break and enter

Sacobie is described as a six-foot-tall, 250-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Sacobie has numerous tattoos, including the word "Warrior" on his chest, a rosary on his left hand, and several others on his hands forearms and arms.

Members of the public are advised not to approach him, but to report any sighting to police.