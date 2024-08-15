ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Chester, N.S.

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Chester on Monday, and is now facing an additional charge.

    Police say they received information that 34-year-old Justin Omond of Goodwood, N.S., was at a home on Bond Drive in Chester at around 7 p.m.

    When officers arrived, Omond allegedly fled into a wooded area.

    Later around 10 p.m., police located Omond as he tried to return to the home. Police say he was arrested without incident.

    Omond was wanted for previous charges related to outstanding warrants. He is now also charged with resisting arrest.

    Omond appeared in court, and was remanded into custody. He is set to return to provincial court in Halifax on Sept. 9.

