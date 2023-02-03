Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Fredericton

A 33-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Fredericton.

The Fredericton Police Force says its Street and Drug Crimes Unit located Callum McGraw at a south-side location in the Silverwood/Islandview area following an investigation around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

In a tweet just before 7:30 p.m., police were asking people to avoid the area to allow investigators to "safely do their work."

Police say the Emergency Response Team, along with the Crisis Negotiation Team, Tactical Emergency Medical Team, scribes and investigators from the Major Crime Unit, assisted with the arrest.

The Forensic Identification Team's drone was deployed and a K9 unit also assisted.

According to police, McGraw was arrested without incident.