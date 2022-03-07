Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John

A wanted man who had been missing for almost five months has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.

Joshua Dougherty, 28, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking the conditions of his parole.

The Saint John Police Force was notified about the warrant on Oct. 18, 2021 and it issued an advisory at that time.

Police say officers searched a home on Bayside Drive in Saint John around 2:20 a.m. Sunday and arrested Dougherty at the scene.

Dougherty is serving a sentence for robbery with threats of violence, disguise with intent, attempted robbery, and failure to comply with a probation order.