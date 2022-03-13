Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John Police
A 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested Saturday night.
Saint John Police say on Saturday around 10:57 p.m., Fabian Cromwell was arrested at a residence on Sandy Point Road.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Cromwell's arrest on Jan. 28.
“It is a criminal offence under section 23 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada to receive, comfort or assist an offender ‘for the purpose of enabling that person to escape.’ This includes hiding an offender,” said the Saint John Police Force in a previous news release.
The charges stem from an alleged assault that happened last month.
Around 10:18 p.m. on Jan. 24, police responded to the area of Pokiok Road after receiving reports a man had assaulted a woman.
Police say the man fled the area in a truck before they arrived. Officers found the injured woman, along with several witnesses.
Police confirm the woman is known to Cromwell. She was transported to hospital and later released.
Police say Cromwell was taken into custody without incident and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Sunday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.
Live updates: 125,000 evacuated by safe corridors, says Zelensky
Ukraine's president says nearly 125,000 civilians have been evacuated through safe-passage corridors so far, and a convoy with humanitarian aid is headed to the besieged city of Mariupol.
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing one person, Italian firefighters said.
Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
Trudeau caps Europe trip with more sanctions against Russian oligarchs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip by slapping new sanctions on Roman Abramovich and four other Russia oligarchs.
Peter MacKay declines another run for Conservative leadership
Peter MacKay announced on social media on Saturday evening that he will not be making another bid for the Conservative Party leadership.
Ukrainian refugees face new danger of being targeted by human traffickers
As Russia's assault on Ukraine continues, more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have made their way towards neighbouring countries. But there's growing concern that these refugees – largely women and children -- may be targeted by human traffickers.
'Resistance from a distance': Toronto couple behind massive effort to send aid to Ukraine
As the crisis mounts and needs increase in Ukraine, a Toronto advertising agency has turned its office space into a hub to send hundreds of thousands of donations to refugees and to the front line.
Toronto
-
Patrick Brown takes on his next political challenge: Running for Conservative leader
Patrick Brown, the former member of Parliament who unceremoniously resigned as Ontario's Progressive Conservative leader and returned as Brampton's mayor, plans today to embark on his latest challenge: Running for the Conservative leadership.
-
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
Calgary
-
'Leave us alone': Beltline residents beg protesters to stop disrupting their community
Beltline residents and businesses are pushing back against what they call "disgusting" weekly protests in their community.
-
Pop-up vaccine clinics in Calgary aim to encourage immunization
Alberta hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped slightly on Friday, but the provincial government is still hoping to encourage immunization by introducing two pop-up vaccination clinics in Calgary.
-
Calgary restaurants hold hiring fair in effort to bounce back from pandemic struggles
The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered Alberta small businesses and resulted in significant labour shortages, but Calgary restaurants are hoping to rebound after two years of uncertainty.
Montreal
-
Quebec sugar shack owners say the COVID-19 pandemic saved the iconic industry
Sugar shack owners across Quebec are reopening their dining rooms for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strangely, they are crediting the novel coronavirus with revitalizing their industry.
-
Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec Saturday
Quebec is lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province Saturday, with only mask mandates remaining in effect for the time being.
-
Montreal doctor says return to post-pandemic normalcy is in sight
A return to post-pandemic normality is in sight, according to microbiologist and head of the Jewish General Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, Karl Weiss in Montreal.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 6 injured in Saturday morning shooting at north central Edmonton lounge
Police are investigating a shooting at a lounge in north central Edmonton that turned fatal.
-
Cutting gas tax expected to save average family $130 over three months: economist
The province’s plan to stop collecting the provincial gas tax is expected to save families upwards of $70 over three months, according to an economist.
-
'How can we help': Edmonton student club creates newspapers, uses profits to give back
As budding journalists at St. Elizabeth Seton elementary and junior high school create newspaper editions, they help spread community cheer and contribute to worthy causes.
Northern Ontario
-
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.
-
Racers thrill spectators in Timmins with high jumps and fast turns
Between 300 and 400 racers are expected in Timmins throughout the weekend for the Pro Snowcross Races, along with their team and family members.
-
Sudbury continues to show support for Ukraine
Rallies in support of Ukraine continue to be held in communities right across Canada and on Saturday in Sudbury, well over 100 people gathered to "Stand with Ukraine."
London
-
Woman dead, man in custody after homicide in north end of London, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a suspicious death on Friday
-
Retirement home closure sparks concern in Kincardine
When Angie Tanner’s father in law heard that Malcolm Place Retirement Residence, his home for the past two years, was closing, he was immediately worried
-
Significant weather event for Bruce County
Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on roads in Bruce County
Winnipeg
-
'It's heartwarming': Indoor powwow brings hundreds together for MMIWG2S
A powwow in the Winnipeg's North End on Saturday was the first one to be held indoors since the pandemic started two years ago.
-
What the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed about Manitoba's health-care system
Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitoba has gone trough a journey with unprecedented challenges.
-
Change your clock: daylight saving time begins this weekend
Daylight saving time officially resumes in Manitoba this weekend, with clocks advancing by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
-
'Very close call': Driver crashes into Lowertown home
Two people were taken to hospital Saturday after a driver crashed into a home on Heney Street in Lowertown.
-
Gift cards enticing Ottawans to 'Come Back Downtown'
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest and the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a major toll on businesses. To help encourage people to come back into downtown Ottawa, Nelligan Law got creative.
Saskatoon
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
Sask.'s largest cheerleading competition returns after COVID-19 hiatus
After a couple years off, the Warman Cheer Classic made its return as the first full-scale cheerleading competition in the country without restrictions.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in 9-year-old Saskatoon girl's death
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-based charity raises nearly $100K for people in Ukrainian city captured by Russian troops
The Ukrainian city of Kherson was captured by Russian troops at the start of the invasion and people still living there need help. That's where Vancouver-based charity Obakki Foundation comes in.
-
Woman looking for strangers who assisted in medical emergency at Vancouver pub
A woman who had a potentially life-threatening medical incident while enjoying a night out in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood is trying to track down a pair of quick-thinking strangers who rushed to her aid.
-
Police identify victim of North Vancouver Superstore shooting as well-known gangster
Police have identified the victim of Friday's fatal shooting outside a North Vancouver grocery store as a well-known gangster.
Regina
-
Vigil held to remember lives lost to COVID-19
A vigil was held at the Legislative Building to honour those who lost their lives related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
CP freight train derailed Saturday morning
A fright train carrying corn derailed near Drinkwater, Sask. early Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Sister identifies slain Ladysmith dirt biker, asks recreational shooters to come forward
The sister of a man killed while riding a dirt bike in Ladysmith on Family Day has identified him as 52-year-old Simon Tozer and added her voice to those calling for recreational shooters who were in the area at the time to speak to police.
-
Driver of Mini Cooper punched fellow motorist during road rage incident, RCMP say
Mounties in Langford are asking the public for help as they investigate a "road rage" incident that ended in an alleged assault.
-
HeroWork Victoria unveiling latest radical renovation in Langford
A team of volunteers on is getting ready to reveal massive renovation project in support of a West Shore non-profit group.