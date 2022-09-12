Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

A 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested by police in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for Darren Hersey on Aug. 30 after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

Officers arrested Hersey on Thursday evening.

According to police, he was taken into custody without incident.

Hersey was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John. He is serving a three-year sentence for robbery.