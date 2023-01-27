Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since December has been arrested.

James Chatwin, 43, allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release on Dec. 12, 2022.

Saint John police say the RCMP arrested Chatwin in the Sussex, N.B., area on Wednesday.

Chatwin was serving a sentence of two years, one month and 14 days for a number of offences, including motor vehicle theft, failing to attend court, and obstructing a peace officer.