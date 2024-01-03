ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

    Police say an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Dustin Sacobie was issued on Nov. 17, 2023. (Saint John Police Force) Police say an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Dustin Sacobie was issued on Nov. 17, 2023. (Saint John Police Force)

    The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since November has been arrested.

    Dustin Sacobie, 30, allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release. He was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

    Police say they arrested Sacobie at an apartment building on Sydney Street in the city on Tuesday.

    Sacobie was serving a sentence of four years and nine months for:

    • aggravated assault
    • forcible confinement
    • assault use of force
    • robbery
    • theft
    • break and enter
    • failure to attend court
    • two counts of failure to comply with probation order

